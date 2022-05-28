Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-frequency electrosurgical knife (high-frequency surgical instrument) is an electrosurgical instrument that replaces mechanical scalpels for tissue cutting. It heats the tissue when the high-frequency high-voltage current generated by the effective electrode tip is in contact with the body, and realizes the separation and coagulation of the body tissue, thereby achieving the purpose of cutting and hemostasis. The dental high-frequency electrosurgical unit is specially designed for dental surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife include ACTEON GROUP, EMBITRON, KENTAMED, Alsa Apparecchi Medicali, Baisheng Medical Equipment, Colt?ne Whaledent GmbH, Hager & Werken, Ellman International and ITC – International Technology Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Electrode
Two-Electrode
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental Surgery
Surgery
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACTEON GROUP
EMBITRON
KENTAMED
Alsa Apparecchi Medicali
Baisheng Medical Equipment
Colt?ne Whaledent GmbH
Hager & Werken
Ellman International
ITC – International Technology Corporation
XO CARE A/S
CARLO DE GIORGI SRL
Beijing Kestrel
Parkell Inc.
MACAN
Special Medical Technology
