Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-frequency electrosurgical knife (high-frequency surgical instrument) is an electrosurgical instrument that replaces mechanical scalpels for tissue cutting. It heats the tissue when the high-frequency high-voltage current generated by the effective electrode tip is in contact with the body, and realizes the separation and coagulation of the body tissue, thereby achieving the purpose of cutting and hemostasis. The dental high-frequency electrosurgical unit is specially designed for dental surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife include ACTEON GROUP, EMBITRON, KENTAMED, Alsa Apparecchi Medicali, Baisheng Medical Equipment, Colt?ne Whaledent GmbH, Hager & Werken, Ellman International and ITC – International Technology Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Electrode

Two-Electrode

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Surgery

Surgery

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACTEON GROUP

EMBITRON

KENTAMED

Alsa Apparecchi Medicali

Baisheng Medical Equipment

Colt?ne Whaledent GmbH

Hager & Werken

Ellman International

ITC – International Technology Corporation

XO CARE A/S

CARLO DE GIORGI SRL

Beijing Kestrel

Parkell Inc.

MACAN

Special Medical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental High-Frequency Electric Knife Players in Globa

