LED Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LED Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global LED Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LED Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five LED Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global LED Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Constant Current Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LED Power Supply include Mean Well, ABB, Hengfu, OMRON, Aide Optoelectronics, Chenglian, Chuanglian Power Supply, Jiuchuang Electric and Positronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LED Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LED Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Constant Current Type
Constant Voltage Type
Global LED Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Illumination
Exhibition Board
Other
Global LED Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LED Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LED Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LED Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies LED Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies LED Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mean Well
ABB
Hengfu
OMRON
Aide Optoelectronics
Chenglian
Chuanglian Power Supply
Jiuchuang Electric
Positronic
SEESTAR
Sompom
Alighting
SCHROFF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LED Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LED Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LED Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LED Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global LED Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global LED Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LED Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LED Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LED Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LED Power Supply Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LED Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LED Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers LED Power Supply Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LED Power Supply Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LED Power Supply Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global LED Power Supply Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414