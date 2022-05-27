Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality 3D Scanning in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality 3D Scanning include Matterport, Faro, SC Virtual Reality, Arrival 3D, Cadscan, Satori, Nymbl, Pointbox and SunstepVision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Reality 3D Scanning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed

Portable

Other

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

3D Printing

AR

VR

Other

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Reality 3D Scanning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Reality 3D Scanning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Reality 3D Scanning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Matterport

Faro

SC Virtual Reality

Arrival 3D

Cadscan

Satori

Nymbl

Pointbox

SunstepVision

ScanTek 3D

SCANN3D

