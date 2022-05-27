Industrial SCADA Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial SCADA in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial SCADA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial SCADA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial SCADA companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial SCADA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acquisition Terminal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial SCADA include Etrol, Helmholz, Art Technology, Acrel, Caimore, Red Lion Controls, ICP DAS, FameView and Moxa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial SCADA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial SCADA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acquisition Terminal

Monitoring Side

Control Terminal

Global Industrial SCADA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Industry

Energy Chemical Industry

Other

Global Industrial SCADA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial SCADA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial SCADA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial SCADA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial SCADA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Etrol

Helmholz

Art Technology

Acrel

Caimore

Red Lion Controls

ICP DAS

FameView

Moxa

ATEKON

Xylem

Schneider Electric

QTouch

Servelec Technologies

Sixin

Tengcon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial SCADA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial SCADA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial SCADA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial SCADA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial SCADA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial SCADA Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial SCADA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial SCADA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial SCADA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial SCADA Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial SCADA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial SCADA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial SCADA Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial SCADA Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial SCADA Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial SCADA Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial SCADA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

