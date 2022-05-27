Industrial SCADA Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial SCADA in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial SCADA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial SCADA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial SCADA companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial SCADA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acquisition Terminal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial SCADA include Etrol, Helmholz, Art Technology, Acrel, Caimore, Red Lion Controls, ICP DAS, FameView and Moxa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial SCADA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial SCADA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acquisition Terminal
Monitoring Side
Control Terminal
Global Industrial SCADA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing Industry
Energy Chemical Industry
Other
Global Industrial SCADA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial SCADA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial SCADA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial SCADA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial SCADA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial SCADA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Etrol
Helmholz
Art Technology
Acrel
Caimore
Red Lion Controls
ICP DAS
FameView
Moxa
ATEKON
Xylem
Schneider Electric
QTouch
Servelec Technologies
Sixin
Tengcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial SCADA Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial SCADA Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial SCADA Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial SCADA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial SCADA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial SCADA Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial SCADA Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial SCADA Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial SCADA Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial SCADA Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial SCADA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial SCADA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial SCADA Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial SCADA Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial SCADA Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial SCADA Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial SCADA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
