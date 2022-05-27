Lever Butterfly Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lever Butterfly Valve in global, including the following market information:
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lever Butterfly Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lever Butterfly Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lug Type Lever Butterfly Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lever Butterfly Valve include Aignep s.p.a., Asahi/America, Inc., PIETRO FIORENTINI, Praher Plastics Austria GmbH, Qingdao Junzheng Machinery Manufacture Co, Richter Chemie Technik, SAFI, Stanelle Silos + Automation GmbH and SuZhou KoSa Environmental Protection Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lever Butterfly Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lug Type Lever Butterfly Valve
Threaded Lever Butterfly Valve
In-line Lever Butterfly Valve
Monobloc Lever Butterfly Valve
Others
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Food Industry
Chemical Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Petroleum Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aignep s.p.a.
Asahi/America, Inc.
PIETRO FIORENTINI
Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
Qingdao Junzheng Machinery Manufacture Co
Richter Chemie Technik
SAFI
Stanelle Silos + Automation GmbH
SuZhou KoSa Environmental Protection Co
TUNING Fluid Solutions SARL
Valtorc
Velo Acciai Srl.
Bonomi GmbH
Bray International
Chandler Equipment Inc.
Coraplax
KTN
MerxTrade BV
Mival
OMI Italy
Dansk Ventil Center A/S
Dwyer Instruments Inc
Ekin Industrial
Flowserve Corporation
Handa Valve Co
HoKa GmbH
Huasheng Pipeline Technology Company
InterApp
J.M. Voith SE & Co.
KSB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lever Butterfly Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lever Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lever Butterfly Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lever Butterfly Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lever Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
