Lever Butterfly Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lever Butterfly Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lever Butterfly Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lever Butterfly Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lug Type Lever Butterfly Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lever Butterfly Valve include Aignep s.p.a., Asahi/America, Inc., PIETRO FIORENTINI, Praher Plastics Austria GmbH, Qingdao Junzheng Machinery Manufacture Co, Richter Chemie Technik, SAFI, Stanelle Silos + Automation GmbH and SuZhou KoSa Environmental Protection Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lever Butterfly Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lug Type Lever Butterfly Valve

Threaded Lever Butterfly Valve

In-line Lever Butterfly Valve

Monobloc Lever Butterfly Valve

Others

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Petroleum Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lever Butterfly Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aignep s.p.a.

Asahi/America, Inc.

PIETRO FIORENTINI

Praher Plastics Austria GmbH

Qingdao Junzheng Machinery Manufacture Co

Richter Chemie Technik

SAFI

Stanelle Silos + Automation GmbH

SuZhou KoSa Environmental Protection Co

TUNING Fluid Solutions SARL

Valtorc

Velo Acciai Srl.

Bonomi GmbH

Bray International

Chandler Equipment Inc.

Coraplax

KTN

MerxTrade BV

Mival

OMI Italy

Dansk Ventil Center A/S

Dwyer Instruments Inc

Ekin Industrial

Flowserve Corporation

Handa Valve Co

HoKa GmbH

Huasheng Pipeline Technology Company

InterApp

J.M. Voith SE & Co.

KSB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lever Butterfly Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lever Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lever Butterfly Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lever Butterfly Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lever Butterfly Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lever Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lever Butterfly Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

