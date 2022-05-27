Low Temperature Curing Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Temperature Curing Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Low Temperature Curing Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Temperature Curing Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Temperature Curing Coating include Master Bond Inc, Specialty Polymer Coatings, Inc., ICR SOLUTION, Asia Chemical & Paints (ACP), Fujian Wanan Group, AKZONOBEL, Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt., Guangdong Maydos Group and NEI Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Temperature Curing Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Curing
Infrared Curing
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Industry
Ship
Others
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Low Temperature Curing Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Master Bond Inc
Specialty Polymer Coatings, Inc.
ICR SOLUTION
Asia Chemical & Paints (ACP)
Fujian Wanan Group
AKZONOBEL
Rapid Engineering Co. Pvt.
Guangdong Maydos Group
NEI Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Temperature Curing Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Temperature Curing Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Temperature Curing Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Temperature Curing Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Temperature Curing Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Temperature Curing Coating Compani
