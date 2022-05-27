Social Robots Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Social Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Social Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Social Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Social Robots market was valued at 523.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1061.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Social Robots include Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy, Intuition Robotics Ltd., Haapie SAS, Reach Robotics Limited, Knightscope, Movia Robotics, Sony Corporation, Embodied, Inc and Furhat Robotics AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Social Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Social Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Social Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Social Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Social Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others

Global Social Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Social Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Social Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Social Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Social Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Social Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Intuition Robotics Ltd.

Haapie SAS

Reach Robotics Limited

Knightscope

Movia Robotics

Sony Corporation

Embodied, Inc

Furhat Robotics AB

Catalia Health

Inrobics?

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-social-robots-forecast-2022-2028-309

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-social-robots-forecast-2022-2028-309

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Social Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Social Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Social Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Social Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Social Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Social Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Social Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Social Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Social Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Social Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Social Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Social Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Social Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hardware

4.1.3 Software

4.1.4

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-social-robots-forecast-2022-2028-309

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

