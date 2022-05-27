Digital Transformation in Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Transformation in Retail in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Transformation in Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Application Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Transformation in Retail include Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Tesco Pvt. Ltd., Mercado Libre and Oracle Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Transformation in Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Application

Website

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Apparel

Food and Beverage

Furniture and Home Decor

Beauty and Personal Care

Other Products

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Transformation in Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Transformation in Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Corporation

Flipkart Inc.

Ebay Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Tesco Pvt. Ltd.

Mercado Libre

Oracle Corporation

AliExpress Ltd.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-digital-transformationretail-forecast-2022-2028-77

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-digital-transformationretail-forecast-2022-2028-77

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Transformation in Retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Transformation in Retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Transformation in Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Transformation in Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Transformation in Retail Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Transformation in Retail Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Transformation in Retail Companies

3.6

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-digital-transformationretail-forecast-2022-2028-77

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

