Digital Transformation in Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Transformation in Retail in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Transformation in Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Application Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Transformation in Retail include Amazon Corporation, Flipkart Inc., Ebay Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Tesco Pvt. Ltd., Mercado Libre and Oracle Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Transformation in Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Application
Website
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Media and Entertainment
Apparel
Food and Beverage
Furniture and Home Decor
Beauty and Personal Care
Other Products
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Transformation in Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Transformation in Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon Corporation
Flipkart Inc.
Ebay Corporation
SAP SE
IBM Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Tesco Pvt. Ltd.
Mercado Libre
Oracle Corporation
AliExpress Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Transformation in Retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Transformation in Retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Transformation in Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Transformation in Retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Transformation in Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Transformation in Retail Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Transformation in Retail Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Transformation in Retail Companies
