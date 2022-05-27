Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke in global, including the following market information:

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fuel Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke include Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BP plc, CNOOC Limited, ELSID S.A., Maniayargroup, Petrocoque, Phillips 66 Company, Rain Carbon Inc. and Rio Tinto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

Fuel

Iron and steel

Others

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

BP plc

CNOOC Limited

ELSID S.A.

Maniayargroup

Petrocoque

Phillips 66 Company

Rain Carbon Inc.

Rio Tinto

Oxbow Corporation

Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufact

