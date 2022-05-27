Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke in global, including the following market information:
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke companies in 2021 (%)
The global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fuel Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke include Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BP plc, CNOOC Limited, ELSID S.A., Maniayargroup, Petrocoque, Phillips 66 Company, Rain Carbon Inc. and Rio Tinto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fuel Grade
Calcined Coke
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aluminum
Fuel
Iron and steel
Others
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)
BP plc
CNOOC Limited
ELSID S.A.
Maniayargroup
Petrocoque
Phillips 66 Company
Rain Carbon Inc.
Rio Tinto
Oxbow Corporation
Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414