Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Equity REITs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) include Omega Healthcare Investors, Iron Mountain, Federal Realty Investment Trust, STAG Industrial Inc., W.P.Carey, RioCan, H&R REIT, Automotive Properties REIT and Northwest Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Equity REITs
Mortagage REITs
Hybrid REITs
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Office
Retail
Residential
Industrial
Others
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omega Healthcare Investors
Iron Mountain
Federal Realty Investment Trust
STAG Industrial Inc.
W.P.Carey
RioCan
H&R REIT
Automotive Properties REIT
Northwest Healthcare
FIBRA Prologis
Vonovia SE
Deutsche Wohnen
Segro REIT Plc
Gecina REIT SA
Aroundtown SA
Leg Immobilien N AG
Swiss Prime Site AG
Covivio SA
Klepierre Reit SA
Link REIT
Goodman Group
Scentre Group
Dexus
Nippon Building Fund
Mirvac
Japan RE Investment Corporation
GPT
Stockland
Capital Land Mall Trust
Ascendas REIT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Real Estate Investment
