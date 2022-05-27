Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equity REITs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) include Omega Healthcare Investors, Iron Mountain, Federal Realty Investment Trust, STAG Industrial Inc., W.P.Carey, RioCan, H&R REIT, Automotive Properties REIT and Northwest Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equity REITs

Mortagage REITs

Hybrid REITs

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Office

Retail

Residential

Industrial

Others

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omega Healthcare Investors

Iron Mountain

Federal Realty Investment Trust

STAG Industrial Inc.

W.P.Carey

RioCan

H&R REIT

Automotive Properties REIT

Northwest Healthcare

FIBRA Prologis

Vonovia SE

Deutsche Wohnen

Segro REIT Plc

Gecina REIT SA

Aroundtown SA

Leg Immobilien N AG

Swiss Prime Site AG

Covivio SA

Klepierre Reit SA

Link REIT

Goodman Group

Scentre Group

Dexus

Nippon Building Fund

Mirvac

Japan RE Investment Corporation

GPT

Stockland

Capital Land Mall Trust

Ascendas REIT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Real Estate Investment

