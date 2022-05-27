E-brokerages Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-brokerages in Global, including the following market information:
Global E-brokerages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global E-brokerages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Time Brokers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of E-brokerages include Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, TastyWorks, Etoro, X-Trade Brokers and IC Markets, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-brokerages companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global E-brokerages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full Time Brokers
Discount Brokers
Global E-brokerages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Stock
Forex
Other
Global E-brokerages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies E-brokerages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies E-brokerages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Interactive Brokers
Charles Schwab
Fidelity Investments
TD Ameritrade
E-Trade
TastyWorks
Etoro
X-Trade Brokers
IC Markets
Eoption
First Prudential Markets
