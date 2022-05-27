E-brokerages Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-brokerages in Global, including the following market information:

Global E-brokerages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-brokerages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Time Brokers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-brokerages include Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, TastyWorks, Etoro, X-Trade Brokers and IC Markets, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-brokerages companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-brokerages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Time Brokers

Discount Brokers

Global E-brokerages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Stock

Forex

Other

Global E-brokerages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global E-brokerages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-brokerages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-brokerages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Interactive Brokers

Charles Schwab

Fidelity Investments

TD Ameritrade

E-Trade

TastyWorks

Etoro

X-Trade Brokers

IC Markets

Eoption

First Prudential Markets

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-brokerages Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-brokerages Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-brokerages Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-brokerages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-brokerages Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-brokerages Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-brokerages Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-brokerages Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 E-brokerages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies E-brokerages Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-brokerages Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-brokerages Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-brokerages Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global E-brokerages Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Full Time Brokers

4.1.3 Discount

