Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market was valued at 470450 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 701170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aviation Logistics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) include USPS, UPS, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, Expeditors International (EXPD), Maersk, Nippon Express & Japan Post, Ryder System and Panalpina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aviation Logistics
Maritime Logistics
Land Logistics
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Personal
For Business
For Government
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
USPS
UPS
Deutsche Post DHL Group
FedEx
Expeditors International (EXPD)
Maersk
Nippon Express & Japan Post
Ryder System
Panalpina
China Post
COSCO
Seino Transportation
Om Logistics Ltd.
SF Expres
BlackBuck
Holisol Logistics
YTO Express
ZTO Express
STO Express
Yunda Express
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414