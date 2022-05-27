Uncategorized

Digital Freight Forwarding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Freight Forwarding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Freight Forwarding market was valued at 1628.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4210.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Land Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Freight Forwarding include Flexport, Twill, FreightHub, Fleet, InstaFreight, Transporteca, Kontainers, KN Freight Net and Turvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Freight Forwarding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Land
Sea
Air
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Others
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Freight Forwarding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Freight Forwarding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flexport
Twill
FreightHub
Fleet
InstaFreight
Transporteca
Kontainers
KN Freight Net
Turvo
iContainers
DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

 

Table of content

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Freight Forwarding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Freight Forwarding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Freight Forwarding Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Freight Forwarding Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies

 

