Digital Freight Forwarding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Freight Forwarding in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Freight Forwarding market was valued at 1628.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4210.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Land Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Freight Forwarding include Flexport, Twill, FreightHub, Fleet, InstaFreight, Transporteca, Kontainers, KN Freight Net and Turvo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Freight Forwarding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Land

Sea

Air

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Freight Forwarding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Freight Forwarding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flexport

Twill

FreightHub

Fleet

InstaFreight

Transporteca

Kontainers

KN Freight Net

Turvo

iContainers

DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Freight Forwarding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Freight Forwarding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Freight Forwarding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Freight Forwarding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Freight Forwarding Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Freight Forwarding Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Freight Forwarding Companies

