Freight and Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight and Logistics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Freight and Logistics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freight and Logistics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Road Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freight and Logistics include XPO Logistics, UPS, DHL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Expeditors, Penske Logistics and Lineage Logistics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Freight and Logistics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Road

Inland Water

Air

Rail

Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing and Automotive

Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Distributive Trade

Other

Global Freight and Logistics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freight and Logistics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freight and Logistics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

XPO Logistics

UPS

DHL

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

C.H. Robinson

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Expeditors

Penske Logistics

Lineage Logistics

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

Geodis

Ceva Logistics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight and Logistics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Freight and Logistics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freight and Logistics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Freight and Logistics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Freight and Logistics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight and Logistics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Freight and Logistics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight and Logistics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight and Logistics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight and Logistics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

