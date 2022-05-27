Freight and Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight and Logistics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Freight and Logistics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freight and Logistics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Road Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freight and Logistics include XPO Logistics, UPS, DHL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Expeditors, Penske Logistics and Lineage Logistics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Freight and Logistics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Road
Inland Water
Air
Rail
Global Freight and Logistics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing and Automotive
Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying
Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry
Construction
Distributive Trade
Other
Global Freight and Logistics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Freight and Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Freight and Logistics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Freight and Logistics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
XPO Logistics
UPS
DHL
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
C.H. Robinson
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
Expeditors
Penske Logistics
Lineage Logistics
FedEx
Kuehne + Nagel
Geodis
Ceva Logistics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight and Logistics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Freight and Logistics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Freight and Logistics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Freight and Logistics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight and Logistics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Freight and Logistics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Freight and Logistics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight and Logistics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Freight and Logistics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight and Logistics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight and Logistics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight and Logistics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
