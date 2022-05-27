Gym Belts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gym Belts are used for protecting the waist while doing exercise like weight-lifting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gym Belts in global, including the following market information:
Global Gym Belts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gym Belts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Gym Belts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gym Belts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gym Belts include Element 26, Decathlon, ELEIKO, Rogue Ohio, RDX Sports, Mobility Tools?ModiFit, Implus, Gymreapers and Formative Sports. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gym Belts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gym Belts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gym Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Leather
Nylon
Global Gym Belts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gym Belts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Athletes
Sports Enthusiasts
Global Gym Belts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gym Belts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gym Belts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gym Belts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gym Belts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Gym Belts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Element 26
Decathlon
ELEIKO
Rogue Ohio
RDX Sports
Mobility Tools?ModiFit
Implus
Gymreapers
Formative Sports
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gym Belts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gym Belts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gym Belts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gym Belts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gym Belts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gym Belts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gym Belts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gym Belts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gym Belts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gym Belts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gym Belts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gym Belts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gym Belts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Belts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gym Belts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Belts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gym Belts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Leather
4.1.3 Nylon
4.2 By Type – Global Gym Belts Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Globa
