Leg Extension Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Leg Extension Machine can be used to train the thigh muscle
This report contains market size and forecasts of Leg Extension Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Leg Extension Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Leg Extension Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Leg Extension Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Leg Extension Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dumbbell Plate Counterweight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Leg Extension Machine include Technogym, HOIST Fitness, Panatta, SportsArt Fitness, YukonFitness, Precor, Gym80 International GmbH, BH Fitness and LAROQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Leg Extension Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Leg Extension Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dumbbell Plate Counterweight
Counterweight Block
Global Leg Extension Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
GYM
Household
Others
Global Leg Extension Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Leg Extension Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Leg Extension Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Leg Extension Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Leg Extension Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Technogym
HOIST Fitness
Panatta
SportsArt Fitness
YukonFitness
Precor
Gym80 International GmbH
BH Fitness
LAROQ
BFT Fitness
Atlantis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Leg Extension Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Leg Extension Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Leg Extension Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Leg Extension Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Leg Extension Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Leg Extension Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Leg Extension Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Leg Extension Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Leg Extension Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Leg Extension Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leg Extension Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Leg Extension Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leg Extension Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414