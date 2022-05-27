Leg Extension Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Leg Extension Machine can be used to train the thigh muscle

This report contains market size and forecasts of Leg Extension Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Leg Extension Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Leg Extension Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Leg Extension Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Leg Extension Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dumbbell Plate Counterweight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Leg Extension Machine include Technogym, HOIST Fitness, Panatta, SportsArt Fitness, YukonFitness, Precor, Gym80 International GmbH, BH Fitness and LAROQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Leg Extension Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Leg Extension Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dumbbell Plate Counterweight

Counterweight Block

Global Leg Extension Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

GYM

Household

Others

Global Leg Extension Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Leg Extension Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Leg Extension Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Leg Extension Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Leg Extension Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Leg Extension Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Technogym

HOIST Fitness

Panatta

SportsArt Fitness

YukonFitness

Precor

Gym80 International GmbH

BH Fitness

LAROQ

BFT Fitness

Atlantis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Leg Extension Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Leg Extension Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Leg Extension Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Leg Extension Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Leg Extension Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Leg Extension Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Leg Extension Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Leg Extension Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Leg Extension Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Leg Extension Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Leg Extension Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leg Extension Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Leg Extension Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leg Extension Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

