Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lying Leg Curl Machine can be used to train the thigh muscles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lying Leg Curl Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Lying Leg Curl Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lying Leg Curl Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dumbbell Plate Counterweight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lying Leg Curl Machine include Technogym, HOIST Fitness, Panatta, SportsArt Fitness, Precor, Gym80 International GmbH, BH Fitness, LAROQ and BFT Fitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lying Leg Curl Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dumbbell Plate Counterweight

Counterweight Block

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

GYM

Household

Others

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Technogym

HOIST Fitness

Panatta

SportsArt Fitness

Precor

Gym80 International GmbH

BH Fitness

LAROQ

BFT Fitness

Atlantis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lying Leg Curl Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lying Leg Curl Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lying Leg Curl Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

