Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lying Leg Curl Machine can be used to train the thigh muscles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lying Leg Curl Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Lying Leg Curl Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lying Leg Curl Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dumbbell Plate Counterweight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lying Leg Curl Machine include Technogym, HOIST Fitness, Panatta, SportsArt Fitness, Precor, Gym80 International GmbH, BH Fitness, LAROQ and BFT Fitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lying Leg Curl Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dumbbell Plate Counterweight
Counterweight Block
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
GYM
Household
Others
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Lying Leg Curl Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Technogym
HOIST Fitness
Panatta
SportsArt Fitness
Precor
Gym80 International GmbH
BH Fitness
LAROQ
BFT Fitness
Atlantis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lying Leg Curl Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lying Leg Curl Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lying Leg Curl Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lying Leg Curl Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lying Leg Curl Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
