Social Media Optimization Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Social media optimization?(SMO) is the use of a number of outlets and communities to generate publicity to increase the awareness of a product, service brand or event. Types of social media involved include?RSS feeds,?social news, bookmarking sites, and?social networking sites
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Media Optimization in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social Media Optimization Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Media Optimization market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
RSS Feeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Media Optimization include Qdexi, OSC Professionals, Radiansys Inc., Velocity, WebFX, Techmagnate, LSEO, IDS Logic and Hopinfirst, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Social Media Optimization companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Media Optimization Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Optimization Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
RSS Feeds
Social News
Bookmarking Sites
Social Networking Sites
Global Social Media Optimization Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Optimization Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual Customers
Enterprises
The Government
Global Social Media Optimization Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social Media Optimization Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Media Optimization revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Media Optimization revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Qdexi
OSC Professionals
Radiansys Inc.
Velocity
WebFX
Techmagnate
LSEO
IDS Logic
Hopinfirst
PNJ SharpTech Inc.
SEO Advantage
NineHertz
LYFE Marketing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Media Optimization Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Media Optimization Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Media Optimization Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Media Optimization Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Media Optimization Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Media Optimization Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Media Optimization Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Media Optimization Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Media Optimization Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Media Optimization Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Media Optimization Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Media Optimization Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Media Optimization Companies
4 Market Si
