PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Enzymes which are used in PCR and RT-PCR process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes in global, including the following market information:
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilogram)
Global top five PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes companies in 2021 (%)
The global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DNA Polymerase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes include AAT Bioquest, BLIRT, Geno Technology?Inc., Meridian Life Science?Inc, Ampliqon, Applied Biosystems, Bio-Rad, Takara Bio and Toyobo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DNA Polymerase
Reverse Transcriptase
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PCR
RT-PCR
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilogram)
Global PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilogram)
Key companies PCR and RT-PCR Enzymes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AAT Bioquest
BLIRT
Geno Technology?Inc.
Meridian Life Science?Inc
Ampliqon
Applied Biosystems
Bio-Rad
Takara Bio
Toyobo
Agilent
Promega
Biopanda Diagnostics
Bioneer
