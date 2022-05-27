Zip Bags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zip Bags
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zip Bags in global, including the following market information:
Global Zip Bags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zip Bags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zip Bags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zip Bags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zip Bags include 3M, Glad, Minigrip, International Plastics, Falcon Pack, Ted Pella, SC Johnson, STASHER and Tesco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zip Bags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zip Bags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE
PVC
PVDC
Others
Global Zip Bags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Bags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Others
Global Zip Bags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zip Bags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zip Bags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zip Bags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zip Bags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zip Bags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Glad
Minigrip
International Plastics
Falcon Pack
Ted Pella
SC Johnson
STASHER
Tesco
Helfy
Great Value
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zip Bags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zip Bags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zip Bags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zip Bags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zip Bags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zip Bags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zip Bags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zip Bags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zip Bags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zip Bags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zip Bags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zip Bags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zip Bags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zip Bags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zip Bags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zip Bags Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zip Bags Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PE
4.1.3 PVC
4.1.4 PVDC
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Zip Bags Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414