Momordica Charantia Peptide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Momordica Charantia Peptide is a biologically active ingredient extracted from the fresh special momordica charantia and consists of 17 kinds of 166 amino acids. It is a kind of natural health care product, Momordica charantia peptide has similar structure and physicochemical indexes with insulin, and has a significant effect in regulating blood glucose.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Momordica Charantia Peptide in global, including the following market information:

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Momordica Charantia Peptide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Momordica Charantia Peptide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Momordica Charantia Peptide include SmartPEP Biotech, ETChem, Yasin Gelatin, Wuhan Healthdream Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutritions Inc and Wuhan Tallyho Biological Product Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Momordica Charantia Peptide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Dry Powder

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Medical & Healthcare

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Momordica Charantia Peptide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Momordica Charantia Peptide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Momordica Charantia Peptide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Momordica Charantia Peptide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Momordica Charantia Peptide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SmartPEP Biotech

ETChem

Yasin Gelatin

Wuhan Healthdream Biological Technology Co. Ltd

Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutritions Inc

Wuhan Tallyho Biological Product Co., Ltd

