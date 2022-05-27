Aerated Concrete Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aerated Concrete Block, also referred to as autoclaved aerated concrete or AAC, is an innovative type of concrete containing around 80 percent air. These special concrete blocks have a number of advantages: They're strong, light and provide better sound and thermal insulation than conventional blocks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerated Concrete Blocks in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aerated Concrete Blocks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerated Concrete Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sand Aerated Concrete Blocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerated Concrete Blocks include Aercon AAC, Ecotrend Materials, JK Lakshmi Cement, UAL Industries, Xella Group, Aircrete, AKg Gazbeton, HIL Limited and Magicrete Building Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerated Concrete Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sand Aerated Concrete Blocks

Fly Ash Aerated Concrete blocks

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Others

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerated Concrete Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerated Concrete Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerated Concrete Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aerated Concrete Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aercon AAC

Ecotrend Materials

JK Lakshmi Cement

UAL Industries

Xella Group

Aircrete

AKg Gazbeton

HIL Limited

Magicrete Building Solutions

Brickwell

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-aerated-concrete-blocks-forecast-2022-2028-332

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerated Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerated Concrete Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerated Concrete Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerated Concrete Blocks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerated Concrete Blocks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerated Concrete Blocks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerated Concrete Blocks Companies

4 Sights by Product

