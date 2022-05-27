Magnolia Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The active ingredients of Magnolia Extract are honokiol, magnolol and total phenol.Magnolia Extract has been used for centuries for its anti-inflammatory purposes in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Magnolia Extract can also help to prevent the loss of skin elasticity and reduce reddening of the skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnolia Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnolia Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnolia Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Magnolia Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnolia Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnolia Extract include Layn Natural Ingredients, SanYuanTianYu Biological Products, Hunan HealthGuard Biotech Inc, Wuxi Accobio Biotech Inc, Beijing RefineBiology, World-Way Biotech Lnc, Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Inc and Changsha Huir Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Magnolia Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnolia Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Magnolia Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Magnolia Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Magnolia Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Global Magnolia Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Magnolia Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnolia Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnolia Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnolia Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Magnolia Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Layn Natural Ingredients
SanYuanTianYu Biological Products
Hunan HealthGuard Biotech Inc
Wuxi Accobio Biotech Inc
Beijing RefineBiology
World-Way Biotech Lnc
Hunan Huacheng Biotech, Inc
Changsha Huir Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnolia Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnolia Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnolia Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnolia Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnolia Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnolia Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnolia Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnolia Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnolia Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnolia Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnolia Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnolia Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnolia Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnolia Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnolia Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnolia Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnolia Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414