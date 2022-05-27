Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Catalytic Thermal Oxidizer is a type of pollution control equipment, that is used to abate industrial exhaust streams, laden with?volatile organic compounds (VOCs).?Also known as a CO, CATOX, CTO, RCO, or CRO, a Catalytic Thermal Oxidizer works by raising the temperature of the exhaust stream to a point in which the chemical bonds that hold the VOC molecules together are broken (oxidized) across the precious metals from the catalyst media.? The VOCs from the process exhaust stream are converted to carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and thermal energy.? In a Catalytic Thermal Oxidizer, the operating temperature is substantially less than straight thermal oxidation, and when combined with a VOC loading level from the process stream, the system can become self-sustaining; often requiring minimal auxiliary fuel to support operation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers include TANN Corporation, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, CMM Group, Gasco Pty Ltd, Honeywell, HiTemp Technology, Cimarron, Epcon Industrial Systems and Combustion Controls Solutions & Environmental Services, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical

Horizontal

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TANN Corporation

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

CMM Group

Gasco Pty Ltd

Honeywell

HiTemp Technology

Cimarron

Epcon Industrial Systems

Combustion Controls Solutions & Environmental Services, Inc

Tecnosida

AIR CLEAR LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

