Soybean Peptide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soybean Peptide is a small molecular peptide obtained by using soybean protein as raw material, directed bio-enzyme cutting technology, and advanced separation technology. Compared with ordinary soybeans, soybean peptide are more easily absorbed by the body without increasing the burden on the digestive organs. The protein is more than 90%, and the 8 amino acids necessary for the human body are complete. soybean peptide has good nutritional properties and is a promising functional food raw material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soybean Peptide in global, including the following market information:

Global Soybean Peptide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soybean Peptide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Soybean Peptide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soybean Peptide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by State Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soybean Peptide include SmartPEP Biotech, ETChem, WaterSolubleProtein, A. Constantino & C. S.p.A., Yasin Gelatin, CRESCENT BIOTECH, Titan Biotech Ltd, Innova Flavors and Hubei Nutratide biotech Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soybean Peptide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soybean Peptide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soybean Peptide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by State Type

Liquid

Dry Powder

by Molecule Type

Polypeptide

Oligopeptide

Global Soybean Peptide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soybean Peptide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Medical & Healthcare

Global Soybean Peptide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Soybean Peptide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soybean Peptide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soybean Peptide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soybean Peptide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Soybean Peptide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SmartPEP Biotech

ETChem

WaterSolubleProtein

A. Constantino & C. S.p.A.

Yasin Gelatin

CRESCENT BIOTECH

Titan Biotech Ltd

Innova Flavors

Hubei Nutratide biotech Co., Ltd

Zhongshi Duqing (Shandong) Biotech Co., Ltd

Wuhan Healthdream Biological Technology Co. Ltd

Nutraonly (Xi'an) Nutritions Inc

Shaanxi Y-Herb Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Wuhan Tallyho Biological Product Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soybean Peptide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soybean Peptide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soybean Peptide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soybean Peptide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soybean Peptide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soybean Peptide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soybean Peptide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soybean Peptide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soybean Peptide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soybean Peptide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soybean Peptide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soybean Peptide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soybean Peptide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soybean Peptide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soybean Peptide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soybean Peptide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Soybean Peptide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Liquid



