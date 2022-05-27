Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric Contact Pressure Gauges are widely used in petroleum, chemical, metallurgy, power station, machinery and other industrial departments or mechanical and electrical equipment to measure the pressure of all kinds of fluid media without explosion risk.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Contact Pressure Gauges in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Contact Pressure Gauges companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Contact Pressure Gauges include WIKA Group, SUKU-Druck- und Temperaturmesstechnik, PCI Instruments Ltd, Badotherm, Lutz-Jesco, CHUEN CHARNG, InstruMate Co. Limited, ST?BBE and Mahalaxmi Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Contact Pressure Gauges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal

Anti-explosion

Anti-corrosion

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Power

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Mechanical Manufacturing

Others

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WIKA Group

SUKU-Druck- und Temperaturmesstechnik

PCI Instruments Ltd

Badotherm

Lutz-Jesco

CHUEN CHARNG

InstruMate Co. Limited

ST?BBE

Mahalaxmi Instruments

Ningbo Beilun GC-BOB Instrument

Forbes Marshall

Kobold Messring GmbH

FISCHER Mess- und Regeltechnik

Jiangsu Hongguang Instrument Factory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric C

