Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Contact Pressure Gauges are widely used in petroleum, chemical, metallurgy, power station, machinery and other industrial departments or mechanical and electrical equipment to measure the pressure of all kinds of fluid media without explosion risk.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Contact Pressure Gauges in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Contact Pressure Gauges companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Contact Pressure Gauges include WIKA Group, SUKU-Druck- und Temperaturmesstechnik, PCI Instruments Ltd, Badotherm, Lutz-Jesco, CHUEN CHARNG, InstruMate Co. Limited, ST?BBE and Mahalaxmi Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Contact Pressure Gauges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal
Anti-explosion
Anti-corrosion
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Power
Metallurgy
Water Treatment
Mechanical Manufacturing
Others
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Contact Pressure Gauges Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Contact Pressure Gauges sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WIKA Group
SUKU-Druck- und Temperaturmesstechnik
PCI Instruments Ltd
Badotherm
Lutz-Jesco
CHUEN CHARNG
InstruMate Co. Limited
ST?BBE
Mahalaxmi Instruments
Ningbo Beilun GC-BOB Instrument
Forbes Marshall
Kobold Messring GmbH
FISCHER Mess- und Regeltechnik
Jiangsu Hongguang Instrument Factory
