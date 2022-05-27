Ring Force Transducers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ring Force Transducer is a compression force transducer with a through hole, it is also called donut load cell or force measuring ring. These force transducers are extremely robust and are suitable for the detection of very high (static) forces. Furthermore, they are suitable for many installation situations. The ring geometry is used in force measurement for a wide variety of spatial conditions. The main fields of application are found in spindle presses, in screw force measurement or even in geotechnology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ring Force Transducers in global, including the following market information:

Global Ring Force Transducers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ring Force Transducers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ring Force Transducers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ring Force Transducers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ring Force Transducers include WIKA Group, Haehne GmbH, X-SENSORS GmbH, Althen Group, Kistler Group, Primosensor GmbH, ETH-messtechnik and SMS-TORK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ring Force Transducers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ring Force Transducers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ring Force Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal

High Precision

Global Ring Force Transducers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ring Force Transducers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Manufacturing

Automobile

Medical Industry

Automation

Others

Global Ring Force Transducers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ring Force Transducers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ring Force Transducers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ring Force Transducers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ring Force Transducers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ring Force Transducers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WIKA Group

Haehne GmbH

X-SENSORS GmbH

Althen Group

Kistler Group

Primosensor GmbH

ETH-messtechnik

SMS-TORK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ring Force Transducers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ring Force Transducers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ring Force Transducers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ring Force Transducers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ring Force Transducers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ring Force Transducers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ring Force Transducers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ring Force Transducers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ring Force Transducers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ring Force Transducers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ring Force Transducers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ring Force Transducers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ring Force Transducers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ring Force Transducers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ring Force Transducers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ring Force Transducers Companies

4 Sights by Product

