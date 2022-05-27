UV Cure Conformal Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
UV Cure Conformal Coating is a single-part coating which cures within seconds of exposure to the correct dose of UV light. It has been specifically designed to offer the highest level of protection for PCBs while it?s low viscosity means it can be applied using selective spray equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Cure Conformal Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five UV Cure Conformal Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Cure Conformal Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Material Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV Cure Conformal Coating include Dymax Corporation, H K Wentworth(Electrolube), Dow, Chase Corporation, Novagard Solutions, Heraeus Holding, Epoxies Etc, M.G. Chemicals and Incure Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the UV Cure Conformal Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Material Type
Silicone Resin (SR)
Urethane Resin (UR)
Epoxy Resin (ER)
Acrylic Resin (AR)
Others
by Technology Type
UV Cure
UV and Moisture Dual Cure
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Aerospace
Automotive
Medical
Appliance
Military
Others
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies UV Cure Conformal Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies UV Cure Conformal Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies UV Cure Conformal Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies UV Cure Conformal Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dymax Corporation
H K Wentworth(Electrolube)
Dow
Chase Corporation
Novagard Solutions
Heraeus Holding
Epoxies Etc
M.G. Chemicals
Incure Inc
Master Bond Inc
Panacol-USA
ABchimie
Henkel Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Cure Conformal Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Cure Conformal Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Cure Conformal Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Cure Conformal Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cure Conformal Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Cure Conformal Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cure Conformal Coatin
