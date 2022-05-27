Burnishing Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Burnishing Machines are used for grinding, burnishing, brushing and high-gloss polishing of e.g. stainless steel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Burnishing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Burnishing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Burnishing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Burnishing Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Burnishing Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Burnishing Machines include Hilti, METABO, HOLZMANN MASCHINEN, STAHLWERK and SPTA Tools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Burnishing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Burnishing Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Burnishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4 Inches
5 Inches
6 Inches
7 Inches
8 Inches
Global Burnishing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Burnishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal
Wood
Appliance
Automotive
Others
Global Burnishing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Burnishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Burnishing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Burnishing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Burnishing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Burnishing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hilti
METABO
HOLZMANN MASCHINEN
STAHLWERK
SPTA Tools
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Burnishing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Burnishing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Burnishing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Burnishing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Burnishing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Burnishing Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Burnishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Burnishing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Burnishing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Burnishing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Burnishing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Burnishing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Burnishing Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burnishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Burnishing Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Burnishing Machines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Burnishing Ma
