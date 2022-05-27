Laser Tripods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laser Tripods are important and portable pieces of laser level accessories, used in a wide variety of construction and surveying contexts. A tripod provides support and stability along both the side-to-side and up-and-down axis of motion, meaning it can be used on a variety of surfaces. Laser level tripods which are types of laser level accessories, provide a stable place on which to place your laser, which in turn increases efficiency by reducing errors and time spent re-adjusting and recalibrating your measurements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Tripods in global, including the following market information:
Global Laser Tripods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Laser Tripods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Laser Tripods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laser Tripods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Shape Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laser Tripods include aLine Laser, Datum, DEWALT, Robert Bosch, Nedo, Johnson Level & Tool, Huepar, Hilti and Pacific Laser Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laser Tripods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laser Tripods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser Tripods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Shape Type
Dome Head
Flat Head
by Construction Type
Heavyweight
Lightweight
Global Laser Tripods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser Tripods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Mining
Metal
Others?
Global Laser Tripods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laser Tripods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Laser Tripods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Laser Tripods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Laser Tripods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Laser Tripods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
aLine Laser
Datum
DEWALT
Robert Bosch
Nedo
Johnson Level & Tool
Huepar
Hilti
Pacific Laser Systems
Pro Shot Laser
AGATEC
