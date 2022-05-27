CO2 Degassers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A CO2?Degasser is often used in the field of ion exchange?in combination with dealkalizers or demineralization plants. The CO2?degasser is placed between the cation and anion exchangers as an integral part of the demineralization unit. This increases the capacity of the anion exchangers and prolongs their durability.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of CO2 Degassers in global, including the following market information:
Global CO2 Degassers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CO2 Degassers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five CO2 Degassers companies in 2021 (%)
The global CO2 Degassers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CO2 Degassers include EUROWATER, Sterner AS, MACH Engineering, Forbes Group, Bionics Consortium, Beerschwinger, Armatec Environmental Ltd, Paramount Limited and Hidro Water and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CO2 Degassers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CO2 Degassers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CO2 Degassers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open
Enclosed
Global CO2 Degassers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CO2 Degassers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Electronics
Food & Beverage
Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global CO2 Degassers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global CO2 Degassers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CO2 Degassers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CO2 Degassers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CO2 Degassers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies CO2 Degassers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EUROWATER
Sterner AS
MACH Engineering
Forbes Group
Bionics Consortium
Beerschwinger
Armatec Environmental Ltd
Paramount Limited
Hidro Water
Guangzhou Zhonghang Environmental Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CO2 Degassers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CO2 Degassers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CO2 Degassers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CO2 Degassers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CO2 Degassers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CO2 Degassers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CO2 Degassers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CO2 Degassers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CO2 Degassers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CO2 Degassers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CO2 Degassers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CO2 Degassers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CO2 Degassers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CO2 Degassers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CO2 Degassers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CO2 Degassers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CO2 Degassers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Open
4.1.3 Enclosed
4.2 By Type –
