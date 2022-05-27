Conspicuity Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Conspicuity Tape has a tough, durable construction and is used to improve the safety of fleet operators and fellow drivers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conspicuity Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rolls)

Global top five Conspicuity Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conspicuity Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conspicuity Tapes include 3M, Grote Industries, Truck-Lite, Avery Dennison, Brady Corporation, ORAFOL Europe, Uni-Bond Lighting and Safety, Blazer International and Aura Optical Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conspicuity Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White

Red

Yellow

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicle

Buildings

Shipping

Others

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rolls)

Global Conspicuity Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conspicuity Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conspicuity Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conspicuity Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rolls)

Key companies Conspicuity Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Grote Industries

Truck-Lite

Avery Dennison

Brady Corporation

ORAFOL Europe

Uni-Bond Lighting and Safety

Blazer International

Aura Optical Systems

Reflomax

Qualisys AB

