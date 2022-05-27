Cordless Oral Irrigator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordless Oral Irrigator in global, including the following market information:

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cordless Oral Irrigator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cordless Oral Irrigator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capacity: 5 Ounces Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cordless Oral Irrigator include Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss and Matwave, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cordless Oral Irrigator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capacity: 5 Ounces

Capacity: 5.5 Ounces

Capacity: 7 Ounces

Others

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Dentistry

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cordless Oral Irrigator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cordless Oral Irrigator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cordless Oral Irrigator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cordless Oral Irrigator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Water Pik

Philips

Panasonic

Oral-B

Jetpik

Aquapick

Conair Corporation

Hydro Floss

Matwave

Pro-Floss

H2Oral

H2Ofloss

Candeon

Risun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cordless Oral Irrigator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cordless Oral Irrigator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cordless Oral Irrigator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cordless Oral Irrigator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordless Oral Irrigator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cordless Oral Irrigator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordless Oral Irrigator Companies

4 Sights by Product

