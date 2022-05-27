Paper Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Bottles in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Paper Bottles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Bottles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
5ml-100ml (small) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Bottles include LYSPACKAGING, Biopac India Corporation, Paper Bottle Company, BillerudKorsnas AB, Ecologic Brands, Vegan Bottle, Choose Packaging, ubuntoo and Frugalpac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paper Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
5ml-100ml (small)
100ml-500ml (medium)
500ml-1000ml (large)
Others
Global Paper Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Other
Global Paper Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Paper Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Paper Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LYSPACKAGING
Biopac India Corporation
Paper Bottle Company
BillerudKorsnas AB
Ecologic Brands
Vegan Bottle
Choose Packaging
ubuntoo
Frugalpac
Just Water
Paper Water Bottle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Bottles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Bottles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Bottles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Bottles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Bottles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Bottles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Bottles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Bottles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Bottles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Bottles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Bottles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Bottles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 5ml-100ml (small)
4.1.3 100ml-500ml (m
