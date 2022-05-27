Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The rapid increase in non-biodegradable food packaging waste has caused adverse environmental concerns. This has led to the development of polymers made from renewable resources for food packaging. Natural polymers derived from agricultural products (such as starch, proteins, cellulose, and plant oils) are the primary resource for developing renewable and biodegradable polymer materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Food Packaging Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Biodegradable Food Packaging Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Food Packaging Films include BASF SE, Mondi Group, Novamont SPA, Natureworks, Plascon Group and NatureFlex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Food Packaging Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PLA
Starch Blends
Biodegradable Polyesters
Others
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products
Bakery
Confectionery
Convenience foods
Fruits & vegetables
Sauces & Condiments
Others
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Food Packaging Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Food Packaging Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Food Packaging Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Biodegradable Food Packaging Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Mondi Group
Novamont SPA
Natureworks
Plascon Group
NatureFlex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Food Packaging Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
