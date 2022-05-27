Building-to-Grid Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building-to-Grid Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building-to-Grid Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building-to-Grid Technology include Alphastruxure, Bloom Energy, BoxPower, Eaton, Gridscape Solutions, Saft and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Building-to-Grid Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building-to-Grid Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building-to-Grid Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alphastruxure

Bloom Energy

BoxPower

Eaton

Gridscape Solutions

Saft

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building-to-Grid Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building-to-Grid Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building-to-Grid Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building-to-Grid Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building-to-Grid Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building-to-Grid Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Building-to-Grid Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Building-to-Grid Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building-to-Grid Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building-to-Grid Technology Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building-to-Grid Technol

