Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions market was valued at 133.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 355.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Interactive Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions include GetWellNetwork, SONIFI Health, Barco, Advantech, Epic Systems Corporation, Allen Technologies, ARBOR Technology, HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions and i3solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Interactive Equipment

Auxiliary Equipment

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GetWellNetwork

SONIFI Health

Barco

Advantech

Epic Systems Corporation

Allen Technologies

ARBOR Technology

HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

i3solutions

Aceso Interactive

HCI

Remedi Technology

Lincor Solutions

Hospedia

Onyx Healthcare

BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik

eVideon

PDI Communications

ClinicAll

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Players in Global Market



