Nickel Plating on Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Plating on Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nickel Plating on Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Plating on Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Plating on Plastic include Artcraft Plating & Finishing, Atotech, BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA), Bolta Werke GmbH, C. Uyemura, Chromoplastica CMC, Coventya, Cybershield and Dixline Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nickel Plating on Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plating
Electroless Plating
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Residential Equipment
Electrical And Electronic
Other
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nickel Plating on Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nickel Plating on Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nickel Plating on Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nickel Plating on Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Artcraft Plating & Finishing
Atotech
BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA)
Bolta Werke GmbH
C. Uyemura
Chromoplastica CMC
Coventya
Cybershield
Dixline Corporation
Dow Chemical
Enthone
Galva Decoparts
Grohe
JCU Corporation
Leader Plating on Plastics
MacDermid
MPC Plating
Okuno International
Phillips Plating Corporation
Plating on Plastic AB
Precision Plating
Sarrel
Sharretts Plating Company
SRG Global Inc.
Techmetals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Plating on Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Plating on Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Plating on Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Plating on Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Plating on Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Plating on Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Plating on Plasti
