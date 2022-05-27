Aspiration Microcatheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aspiration Microcatheters in global, including the following market information:
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aspiration Microcatheters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aspiration Microcatheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Lumen Microcatheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aspiration Microcatheters include Acrostak, Asahi Intecc USA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems, Cook Medical, Embolx, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems and Penumbra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aspiration Microcatheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Lumen Microcatheters
Double Lumen Microcatheters
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular
Neurovascular
Peripheral Vascular
Oncology
Others
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acrostak
Asahi Intecc USA
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardiovascular Systems
Cook Medical
Embolx
Medtronic
Merit Medical Systems
Penumbra
Reflow Medical
Stryker
Teleflex
Terumo Medical
Transit Scientific
Integer Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aspiration Microcatheters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aspiration Microcatheters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aspiration Microcatheters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aspiration Microcatheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aspiration Microcatheters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aspiration Microcatheters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aspiration Microcatheters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aspiration Microcatheter
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414