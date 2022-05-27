Aspiration Microcatheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aspiration Microcatheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aspiration Microcatheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aspiration Microcatheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Lumen Microcatheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aspiration Microcatheters include Acrostak, Asahi Intecc USA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiovascular Systems, Cook Medical, Embolx, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems and Penumbra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aspiration Microcatheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Lumen Microcatheters

Double Lumen Microcatheters

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Oncology

Others

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aspiration Microcatheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acrostak

Asahi Intecc USA

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiovascular Systems

Cook Medical

Embolx

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Penumbra

Reflow Medical

Stryker

Teleflex

Terumo Medical

Transit Scientific

Integer Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aspiration Microcatheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aspiration Microcatheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aspiration Microcatheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aspiration Microcatheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aspiration Microcatheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aspiration Microcatheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aspiration Microcatheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aspiration Microcatheters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aspiration Microcatheter

