AR and VR in Tourism Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of AR and VR in Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global AR and VR in Tourism market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AR and VR in Tourism include HTC Corporation, Microsoft, Apple, Google, EON Reality, Dell Technologies and Barco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AR and VR in Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solution
Services
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
3D Modelling/Design
Monitoring/Maintenance
Training
Others
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AR and VR in Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AR and VR in Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HTC Corporation
Microsoft
Apple
Google
EON Reality
Dell Technologies
Barco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AR and VR in Tourism Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AR and VR in Tourism Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AR and VR in Tourism Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AR and VR in Tourism Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AR and VR in Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AR and VR in Tourism Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AR and VR in Tourism Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AR and VR in Tourism Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AR and VR in Tourism Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AR and VR in Tourism Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AR and VR in Tourism Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
