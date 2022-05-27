Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Industrial Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polypropylene Industrial Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-sided Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Industrial Tapes include 3M, Avery Dennison, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company, Ashland, Sika AG, Saint Gobain, Eastman Chemical Company and The DOW Chemical Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polypropylene Industrial Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Automotive Industry

Building

Logistics Industry

Electrical Industry

Other

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company

Ashland

Sika AG

Saint Gobain

Eastman Chemical Company

The DOW Chemical Company

VON Roll Holding

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-polypropylene-industrial-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-459

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polypropylene-industrial-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-459

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-polypropylene-industrial-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-459

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

