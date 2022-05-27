Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint-Coated Steel Strapping in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Paint-Coated Steel Strapping companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping market was valued at 496.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 654.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint-Coated Steel Strapping include Signode, Samuel Strapping, Baosteel, Anshan Falan, M.J.Maillis Group, Yongxin, Specta, Bhushan Steel and Tianjin Hongmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paint-Coated Steel Strapping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Steel

High-strength Steel

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Industry

Paper Industry

Glass Industry

Building Industry

Others

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Signode

Samuel Strapping

Baosteel

Anshan Falan

M.J.Maillis Group

Yongxin

Specta

Bhushan Steel

Tianjin Hongmei

Wiscom

Kohan Kogyo Co., Ltd

Midfield Industries

Yodogawa Steel Works

Polychem

Walzen Strips (P) Ltd

Ensho Steel Strapping

Titan Umreifungstechnik

Linder

Cyklop

SHOKO KIKO CO., LTD

PAC Strapping Products, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

