Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegan Chocolate Confectionery in global, including the following market information:
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Vegan Chocolate Confectionery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Milk Chocolate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vegan Chocolate Confectionery include Alter Eco, Equal Exchange, Endorfin, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Mondelez International, Goodio, Montezuma?s Direct and Evolved, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vegan Chocolate Confectionery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Milk Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
White Chocolate
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Retail
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vegan Chocolate Confectionery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vegan Chocolate Confectionery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vegan Chocolate Confectionery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Vegan Chocolate Confectionery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alter Eco
Equal Exchange
Endorfin
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli
Mondelez International
Goodio
Montezuma?s Direct
Evolved
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegan Chocolate Confectionery Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414