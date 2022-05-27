Federated Learning Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Federated Learning Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Federated Learning Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Federated Learning Solution market was valued at 98.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 186.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Data Privacy and Security Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Federated Learning Solution include Nvidia, Cloudera, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google LLC, OWKIN, Intellegens, DataFleets and Edge Delta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Federated Learning Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Federated Learning Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Data Privacy and Security Management
Risk Management
Industrial Internet of Things
Online Visual Object Detection
Others
Global Federated Learning Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Retail & E-commerce
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Others
Global Federated Learning Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Federated Learning Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Federated Learning Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nvidia
Cloudera
IBM Corporation
Microsoft
Google LLC
OWKIN
Intellegens
DataFleets
Edge Delta
Enveil
SHERPA EUROPE
Machine Learning
Secure AI Labs
Lifebit Biotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Federated Learning Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Federated Learning Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Federated Learning Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Federated Learning Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Federated Learning Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Federated Learning Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Federated Learning Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Federated Learning Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Federated Learning Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Federated Learning Solut
