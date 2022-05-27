Federated Learning Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Federated Learning Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Federated Learning Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Federated Learning Solution market was valued at 98.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 186.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Data Privacy and Security Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Federated Learning Solution include Nvidia, Cloudera, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google LLC, OWKIN, Intellegens, DataFleets and Edge Delta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Federated Learning Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Federated Learning Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Data Privacy and Security Management

Risk Management

Industrial Internet of Things

Online Visual Object Detection

Others

Global Federated Learning Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Global Federated Learning Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Federated Learning Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Federated Learning Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Federated Learning Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nvidia

Cloudera

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Google LLC

OWKIN

Intellegens

DataFleets

Edge Delta

Enveil

SHERPA EUROPE

Machine Learning

Secure AI Labs

Lifebit Biotech

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-federated-learning-solution-forecast-2022-2028-981

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-federated-learning-solution-forecast-2022-2028-981

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Federated Learning Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Federated Learning Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Federated Learning Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Federated Learning Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Federated Learning Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Federated Learning Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Federated Learning Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Federated Learning Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Federated Learning Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Federated Learning Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Federated Learning Solut

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-federated-learning-solution-forecast-2022-2028-981

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

