HVAC Linesets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Linesets in global, including the following market information:
Global HVAC Linesets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HVAC Linesets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HVAC Linesets companies in 2021 (%)
The global HVAC Linesets market was valued at 7381.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rubber Packing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HVAC Linesets include Daikin (Japan), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Italy), Mueller Streamline Co. (US), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), JMF Company (US), Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd(China) and Feinrohren S.p.A. (Italy), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HVAC Linesets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Linesets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rubber Packing
Plastic Packaging
Global HVAC Linesets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global HVAC Linesets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVAC Linesets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVAC Linesets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HVAC Linesets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVAC Linesets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin (Japan)
Halcor (Greece)
Hydro (Norway)
KME SE (Italy)
Mueller Streamline Co. (US)
Cerro Flow Products LLC (US)
JMF Company (US)
Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd(China)
Feinrohren S.p.A. (Italy)
DiversiTech Corporation (US)
Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory(China)
Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd. (China)
Linesets Inc. (US)
Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US)
HMAX (US)
ICool USA, Inc. (US)
PDM US (US)
MM Kembla (Australia)
Mandev Tubes (India)
Uniflow Copper Tubes (India)
Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mehta Tubes Limited (India)
Klima Industries (South Korea)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Linesets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Linesets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Linesets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Linesets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HVAC Linesets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HVAC Linesets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Linesets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Linesets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Linesets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Linesets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Linesets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Linesets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Linesets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Linesets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Linesets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Linesets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global HVAC Linesets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Rubber Packing
4.1.3 Plastic Packaging
