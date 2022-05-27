HVAC Linesets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Linesets in global, including the following market information:

Global HVAC Linesets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HVAC Linesets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five HVAC Linesets companies in 2021 (%)

The global HVAC Linesets market was valued at 7381.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12960 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Packing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HVAC Linesets include Daikin (Japan), Halcor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Italy), Mueller Streamline Co. (US), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), JMF Company (US), Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd(China) and Feinrohren S.p.A. (Italy), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the HVAC Linesets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HVAC Linesets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Packing

Plastic Packaging

Global HVAC Linesets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global HVAC Linesets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Linesets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HVAC Linesets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HVAC Linesets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HVAC Linesets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies HVAC Linesets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin (Japan)

Halcor (Greece)

Hydro (Norway)

KME SE (Italy)

Mueller Streamline Co. (US)

Cerro Flow Products LLC (US)

JMF Company (US)

Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co., Ltd(China)

Feinrohren S.p.A. (Italy)

DiversiTech Corporation (US)

Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory(China)

Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd. (China)

Linesets Inc. (US)

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US)

HMAX (US)

ICool USA, Inc. (US)

PDM US (US)

MM Kembla (Australia)

Mandev Tubes (India)

Uniflow Copper Tubes (India)

Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mehta Tubes Limited (India)

Klima Industries (South Korea)

