On-Grid String Inverter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Grid String Inverter in global, including the following market information:
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five On-Grid String Inverter companies in 2021 (%)
The global On-Grid String Inverter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-phase String Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On-Grid String Inverter include ABB, Chint Power Systems, Delta Energy System GmbH, Fronius International GmbH, Ginlong Technologies, Growatt New Energy Technology, Huawei Technologies, KACO New Energy GmbH and Power Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the On-Grid String Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-phase String Inverter
Three-phase String Inverter
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Utilities
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On-Grid String Inverter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On-Grid String Inverter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies On-Grid String Inverter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies On-Grid String Inverter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Chint Power Systems
Delta Energy System GmbH
Fronius International GmbH
Ginlong Technologies
Growatt New Energy Technology
Huawei Technologies
KACO New Energy GmbH
Power Electronics
Samil Power
Schneider Electric
Sineng
SMA Solar Technology
Solaredge Technologies
Solarmax Group
Sungrow Power Supply
TBEA SunOasis
TMEIC
Yaskawa – Solectria Solar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 On-Grid String Inverter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top On-Grid String Inverter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global On-Grid String Inverter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global On-Grid String Inverter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 On-Grid String Inverter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers On-Grid String Inverter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-Grid String Inverter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-Grid String Inverter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-Grid String Inverter Companies
4 Sights by Product
