On-Grid String Inverter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-Grid String Inverter in global, including the following market information:

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five On-Grid String Inverter companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-Grid String Inverter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-phase String Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-Grid String Inverter include ABB, Chint Power Systems, Delta Energy System GmbH, Fronius International GmbH, Ginlong Technologies, Growatt New Energy Technology, Huawei Technologies, KACO New Energy GmbH and Power Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the On-Grid String Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-phase String Inverter

Three-phase String Inverter

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-Grid String Inverter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies On-Grid String Inverter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies On-Grid String Inverter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies On-Grid String Inverter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Chint Power Systems

Delta Energy System GmbH

Fronius International GmbH

Ginlong Technologies

Growatt New Energy Technology

Huawei Technologies

KACO New Energy GmbH

Power Electronics

Samil Power

Schneider Electric

Sineng

SMA Solar Technology

Solaredge Technologies

Solarmax Group

Sungrow Power Supply

TBEA SunOasis

TMEIC

Yaskawa – Solectria Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-Grid String Inverter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-Grid String Inverter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-Grid String Inverter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-Grid String Inverter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-Grid String Inverter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global On-Grid String Inverter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global On-Grid String Inverter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 On-Grid String Inverter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers On-Grid String Inverter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-Grid String Inverter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-Grid String Inverter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-Grid String Inverter Companies

4 Sights by Product

