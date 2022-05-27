Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulated Reusable Water Bottles in global, including the following market information:
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Insulated Reusable Water Bottles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insulated Reusable Water Bottles include Gobilab, Chilly?s Bottles, Thermos, Pacific Market International (PMI), Tupperware, SIGG, Klean Kanteen, CamelBak and Nalgene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Insulated Reusable Water Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Bottles
Glass Bottles
Others
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline Store
Online Store
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulated Reusable Water Bottles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulated Reusable Water Bottles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insulated Reusable Water Bottles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Insulated Reusable Water Bottles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gobilab
Chilly?s Bottles
Thermos
Pacific Market International (PMI)
Tupperware
SIGG
Klean Kanteen
CamelBak
Nalgene
VitaJuwel
Hydro Flask
HydraPak
Nathan Sport
Platypus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulated Reusable Water Bottles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulated
