Medical Triage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Triage System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Triage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Triage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Triage Platforms / Applications Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Triage System include Vocera Communications, Hinduja Global Solutions, eConsult, Nihon Kohden, Infermedica, EiT Health, Allm Inc., TriageLogic and Asymmetrik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Triage System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Triage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Triage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Triage Platforms / Applications
Services
Global Medical Triage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Triage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Triage Systems for Primary Care Centers
Triage Systems for Emergency / Urgent Care Centers
Global Medical Triage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Triage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Triage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Triage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vocera Communications
Hinduja Global Solutions
eConsult
Nihon Kohden
Infermedica
EiT Health
Allm Inc.
TriageLogic
Asymmetrik
Conduent
Accenture
SEHA Apps
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Triage System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Triage System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Triage System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Triage System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Triage System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Triage System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Triage System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Triage System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Triage System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Triage System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Triage System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Triage System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Triage System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414