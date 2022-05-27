Indoor Container Farm Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Container Farm in Global, including the following market information:
Global Indoor Container Farm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indoor Container Farm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aeroponics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indoor Container Farm include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai and Sky Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indoor Container Farm companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indoor Container Farm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Indoor Container Farm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Other
Global Indoor Container Farm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Indoor Container Farm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Global Indoor Container Farm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Indoor Container Farm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Indoor Container Farm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Indoor Container Farm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AeroFarms
Gotham Greens
Plenty (Bright Farms)
Lufa Farms
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
Green Sense Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Mirai
Sky Vegetables
TruLeaf
Urban Crops
Sky Greens
GreenLand
Scatil
Jingpeng
Metropolis Farms
Plantagon
Spread
Sanan Sino Science
Nongzhong Wulian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indoor Container Farm Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indoor Container Farm Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indoor Container Farm Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indoor Container Farm Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indoor Container Farm Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indoor Container Farm Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indoor Container Farm Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indoor Container Farm Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Indoor Container Farm Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Indoor Container Farm Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Container Farm Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indoor Container Farm Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indoor Container Farm Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
