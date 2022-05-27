Public Telecom Cloud Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Telecom Cloud in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Telecom Cloud market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colocation Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Telecom Cloud include AT&T, BT Group, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group, China Telecom, Lumen Technologies, Singapore Telecommunications, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange Business Services,, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Telecom Cloud companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colocation Service

Network Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Distribution

Media and Entertainment

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Telecom Cloud revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Telecom Cloud revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

BT Group

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group

China Telecom

Lumen Technologies

Singapore Telecommunications

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Orange Business Services,

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

Telstra Corporation Limited

SK Telecom

Saudi Telecom

Rogers Communications

Emirate Tele Group Company PJSC

Amazon Web Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Telecom Cloud Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Telecom Cloud Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Telecom Cloud Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Telecom Cloud Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Telecom Cloud Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Telecom Cloud Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Telecom Cloud Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Telecom Cloud Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Telecom Cloud Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Telecom Cloud Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

