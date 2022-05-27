Public Telecom Cloud Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Telecom Cloud in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Telecom Cloud market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colocation Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Telecom Cloud include AT&T, BT Group, Verizon Communications, Vodafone Group, China Telecom, Lumen Technologies, Singapore Telecommunications, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Orange Business Services,, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Public Telecom Cloud companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Colocation Service
Network Service
Professional Service
Managed Service
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Government and Public Sector
Transportation and Distribution
Media and Entertainment
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Telecom Cloud revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Telecom Cloud revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AT&T
BT Group
Verizon Communications
Vodafone Group
China Telecom
Lumen Technologies
Singapore Telecommunications
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Orange Business Services,
Telefonica
Deutsche Telekom
Telstra Corporation Limited
SK Telecom
Saudi Telecom
Rogers Communications
Emirate Tele Group Company PJSC
Amazon Web Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Telecom Cloud Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Telecom Cloud Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Telecom Cloud Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Telecom Cloud Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Telecom Cloud Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Telecom Cloud Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Telecom Cloud Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Telecom Cloud Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Telecom Cloud Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Telecom Cloud Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Telecom Cloud Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
